Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 580 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.85. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

