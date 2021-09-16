Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $268,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after purchasing an additional 184,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.