Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,251 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

