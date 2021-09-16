Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of CNC opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Centene by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

