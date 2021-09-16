Century Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Century Bancorp has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.

CNBKA stock opened at $114.62 on Thursday. Century Bancorp has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $638.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

