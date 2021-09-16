Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Position Trimmed by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,148,537 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

NYSE CHGG traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $73.84. 20,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

