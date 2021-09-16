Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $144.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CPK opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

