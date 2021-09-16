China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Shares Up 5.7%

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 24,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 69,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

About China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI)

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.