Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.94.

CD stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -177.67.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3,413.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 73,758 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 165.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,236 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chindata Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.