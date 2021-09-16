Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $10.95. Chindata Group shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 7,119 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -172.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

