Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.94.

CD opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 3,413.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 73,758 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 165.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 64,236 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

