Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 17,170 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 73.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.15.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $146.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.01. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

