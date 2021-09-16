Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 7,339 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $3,238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 32,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

URI stock opened at $341.60 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.46 and a 200 day moving average of $324.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

