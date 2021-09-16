Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 26,282 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,072,000 after acquiring an additional 194,420 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.89 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

