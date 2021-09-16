Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 43,171 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,171 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Evergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Evergy by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

