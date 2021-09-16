Cibc World Markets Corp Has $9.58 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 488.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,552 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,961,000 after buying an additional 111,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.