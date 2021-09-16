Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 690 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

