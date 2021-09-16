Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,335 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 217,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 539,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 64,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $78.87 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83.

