Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $281.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,509. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $331.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.