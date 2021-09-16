Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.46.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $655.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $312.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $634.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

