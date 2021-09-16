Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,829 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.88. 31,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.91. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

