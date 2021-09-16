Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 5,366 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $311.63. 5,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.05. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

