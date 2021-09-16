Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 5,990 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

