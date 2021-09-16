Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. Cimpress posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $3.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 112,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,684. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 14.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

