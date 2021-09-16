Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.44.

CTAS opened at $398.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a twelve month low of $307.65 and a twelve month high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

