Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.91 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.45. 1,213,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,020,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $242.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.14.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

