Citigroup Inc. Buys 138,010 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,010 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $33,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 665,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $673,651. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

