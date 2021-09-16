Citigroup Inc. Sells 334,058 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $34,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,938,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

