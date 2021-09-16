City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Rating Increased to Buy at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City Developments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Developments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Get City Developments alerts:

OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.30 on Monday. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. City Developments’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.