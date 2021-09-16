Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

CLZNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clariant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNY remained flat at $$21.22 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Clariant has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.6534 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

