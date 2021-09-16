Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. Plans $450 Million IPO for September 24th (CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) plans to raise $450 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, September 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 30,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. generated $226 million in revenue and had a net loss of $27 million. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a market-cap of $2.6 billion.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Clearwater brings transparency to the opaque world of investment accounting and analytics with what we believe is the industry’s most trusted and innovative single instance, multi-tenant technology platform. Our cloud-native software allows clients to radically simplify their investment accounting operations, enabling them to focus on higher-value business functions such as asset allocation strategy and investment selection. Our platform provides comprehensive accounting, data and advanced analytics as well as highly-configurable reporting for global investment assets daily or on-demand, instead of weekly or monthly. We give our clients confidence that they are making the most informed decisions about investment performance, regulatory compliance and risk. We provide investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring and risk analytics solutions for asset managers, insurance companies and large corporations. Every day, Clearwater’s powerful platform aggregates and normalizes data on over $5.6 trillion of global invested assets for over 1,000 clients. We bring modern software to an industry that has long been dominated by difficult-to-use, high cost legacy technologies and processes, which often lack data integrity and traceability, and often require significant manual intervention. The strength of our platform is demonstrated by our approximately 80% win rate for new clients over the prior four years in deals that reached the proposal stage. Our principal equity owners are Welsh Carson, Warburg Pincus, Permira and their respective affiliates and permitted transferees. “.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and has 1259 employees. The company is located at 777 W. Main Street Suite 900 Boise, ID 83702 and can be reached via phone at (208) 918-2400 or on the web at https://clearwater-analytics.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.