Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sets New 1-Year High at $133.28

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.28 and last traded at $132.37, with a volume of 59999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.66 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $2,546,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,560.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $6,660,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,790 shares of company stock worth $97,858,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Cloudflare by 29.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cloudflare by 80.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.