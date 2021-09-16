CM Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

INTC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.87. 780,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,272,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $222.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

