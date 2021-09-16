CM Management LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

CM Management LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. RealNetworks comprises 1.9% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in RealNetworks were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RealNetworks by 171,801.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

RealNetworks stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,046. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

