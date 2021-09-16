CM Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,606. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.88.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

