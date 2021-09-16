CM Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.6% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,412,000 after acquiring an additional 77,384 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 88.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock remained flat at $$70.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 842,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,550,121. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

