CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CN Energy Group. stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

