CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) COO Purchases $120,900.00 in Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.31 on Thursday. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.05.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 239,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

