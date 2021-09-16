Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.9535 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.45.

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $85.84 on Thursday. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45.

Get Cochlear alerts:

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.