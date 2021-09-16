Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.9535 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.45.
OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $85.84 on Thursday. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45.
