Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.95

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.9535 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.45.
OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $94.21.
Cochlear Company Profile
