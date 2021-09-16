Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Increased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $51,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

