Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.58. 115,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,573. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

