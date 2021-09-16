Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Short Interest Update

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 160.9% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE CLAA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,451. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

