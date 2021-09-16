Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 473,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,303,814 shares.The stock last traded at $58.17 and had previously closed at $59.97.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $261.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

