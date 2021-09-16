Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Sunday, September 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,270,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

