Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stake Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $38,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

