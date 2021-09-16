Comerica Incorporated to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

