Community Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 70.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,635. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

