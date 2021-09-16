Community Capital Management Inc. Takes $529,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in GrafTech International by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1,216.6% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,939,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after buying an additional 1,792,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 780.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,794,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,001 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EAF traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

