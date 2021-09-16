Community Capital Management Inc. Takes $771,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after buying an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 25,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,032. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

